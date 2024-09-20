Para Athletes Yogesh Katuniya and Rinku Hooda Get Support From Ravi Ghai

When Yogesh Katuniya competed in the Men's Discus Throw event, he won an incredible silver medal that improved India's standing at the Paralympics worldwide. His outstanding performance is evidence of his commitment and diligence. Rinku Hooda, on the other hand, demonstrated his unwavering perseverance and grit by placing a good fifth in the Men's Javelin F46 event.



The founder of Graviss Hospitality and a former chairman of the RWITC stewards committee, Ravi Ghai, has shown his undying support for Indian sports by cheering on two exceptional para-athletes, Rinku Hooda and Yogesh Katuniya, during the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

After going through his own struggles in athletics, Ravi Ghai has a great deal of respect for para-athletes like Yogesh and Rinku because of their perseverance and commitment. His backing of these athletes is indicative of his larger dedication to promoting Indian sports greatness and giving athletes the tools they need to overcome hardship.

Ravi Ghai is still a major force behind the growth of para-athletics in India, motivating the next generation to aim high. Sports have always held a special place in Ravi Ghai's heart. At Welham School, he started playing sports at the age of five, and he carried on through Doon School. He was a significant member of the cricket and hockey teams at Doon, as well as the senior athletics team's captain. At fifteen, Ghai sustained a serious leg injury from which he took a year to recuperate, but his love of athletics never wavered. Afterwards, he fell in love with golf and started playing it frequently while attending Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration.