PARALYMPICS 2024

Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi, Manisha Claim Silver And Bronze Medals

|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 09:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
PARIS: Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals respectively in women's singles SU5 category at the Paralympics here on Monday. The 22-year-old Thulasimathi, the number one seed, put up a fight before going down 17-21 10-21 against China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final.

Second seed Manisha, playing at the adjacent court, outplayed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren, seeded third, 21-12 21-8 to claim the bronze medal.

The SU5 category is for athletes with impairment on the upper limbs, which could be in the playing or the non playing hand.

The two medals added to India's first badminton gold in the Paris Paralympics won by Nitesh Kumar in the SL3 category.

