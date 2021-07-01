हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Paralympic games

Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo berth

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Devendra Jhajharia’s third Paralympics. He had won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, setting a new world record of 62.15 metres.

Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo berth
India's top paralympian Devendra Jhajharia. (Source: Twitter)

India’s top Paralympian and javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia rewrote his own world record once again as he punched his ticket for the Tokyo Paralympics during a national selection trial in New Delhi. The 40-year-old, who has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics, sent the spear to a distance of 65.71m during the trial here on Wednesday.

With that effort, he not only sealed a spot for the Tokyo Paralympics but also bettered his own world record of 63.97m, set at the Rio Games in 2016. “Today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, I qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics by setting a new world record of 65.71, breaking my older record of 63.97 in a qualifying event.

“This was possible because of my family's support, and the efforts of my coach Sunil Tanwar and fitness trainer Lakshya Batra,” Jhajharia tweeted in hindi.

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Jhajharia’s third Paralympics. He had won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, setting a new world record of 62.15 metres.

He then repeated the feat 12 years later at the 2016 Rio edition bettering his own record with a throw of 63.97 metres and becoming the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo Paralympic gamesDevendra Jhajharia
Next
Story

12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest Grandmaster in chess history

Must Watch

PT6M18S

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh call Congress MLAs for lunch in Chandigarh for election strategy