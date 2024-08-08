Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu Misses Bronze Medal by 1 KG

In the realm of weightlifting, where every kilogram can make or break a dream, Mirabai Chanu's heart-wrenching near-miss at the Paris Olympics 2024 has left an indelible mark. Chanu, one of India's most decorated athletes, missed out on a bronze medal by a single kilogram, finishing fourth in the fiercely competitive women’s 49kg weightlifting event.

The Agonizing Near-Miss



Mirabai Chanu, carrying the hopes of a nation, displayed immense strength and determination. However, the stars did not align for the 4’11” powerhouse as she managed a total lift of 199 kg. China's Hou Zhihui clinched the gold with a total of 206 kg, Romania's Valentina Cambei took silver with 205 kg, and Thailand's Surodchana Khambai secured bronze with 200 kg.



Chanu’s disappointment was palpable as she stood on the platform, tears streaming down her face. Despite her Herculean effort, she was left pondering the what-ifs, having narrowly missed out on adding another Olympic medal to her collection.



A Grueling Journey



This Olympic cycle has been particularly arduous for Chanu. Battling a series of injuries and personal challenges, including the turmoil in her home state of Manipur, she persevered with unwavering determination. Her journey to Paris was marred by a broken body and a mind tested to its limits, yet her spirit remained unbroken.



Chanu's preparation for the Olympics was a relentless pursuit of perfection. Under the watchful eye of her coach, Vijay Sharma, she aimed to lift a personal best to guarantee a podium finish. However, the competition proved to be exceptionally tough, and even Chanu’s best wasn’t enough.



The Physical Toll



Chanu's body has borne the brunt of years of intense training. From her wrist to her shoulder, back, hip, and thigh, injuries have plagued her journey. Despite these challenges, she pushed through, her mind unwavering even when her body faltered. Her struggles highlight the immense physical toll that elite athletes endure in their quest for glory.



In the lead-up to Paris, Chanu spent as much time in the orthopedist’s clinic as she did in the training hall. Her rehabilitation journey took her from Patiala to a physiotherapy lab in the USA and a surgeon in Mumbai. This relentless pursuit to 'fix' her body underscores the extraordinary sacrifices made by athletes behind the scenes.



Moments of Triumph and Heartache



Chanu’s Olympic journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics to the heartbreaking near-miss in Paris, her story is one of resilience and fortitude. Her Tokyo-to-Paris cycle was fraught with injuries, yet she never lost her infectious smile and indomitable spirit.

At the Asian Games last year, Chanu's body gave way during a lift, leading to a severe hip injury. This incident was a stark reminder of the fine line between triumph and disaster in weightlifting. Her return to competition earlier this year, after a lengthy rehabilitation process, was a testament to her perseverance.



Final Lift at Paris



In Paris, Chanu lifted 88 kg in her final snatch attempt, matching her national record. However, it was the clean and jerk where the competition intensified. Romania’s Cambei led with a final lift of 93 kg, while China's Hou Zhihui followed with 89 kg. Chanu's clean and jerk attempts saw her lift 111 kg in her second attempt, but she failed to lift 114 kg in her final attempt, leaving her just shy of the podium.



Despite the disappointment, Chanu's efforts cannot be overlooked. Her journey has been a testament to her incredible strength, both physical and mental. While she may not have secured a medal in Paris, her legacy as one of India's greatest weightlifters remains intact.