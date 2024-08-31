Paris Paralympics 2024 India’s August 31 Day 03 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal hopes at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday will largely depend on the performances of their shooters, following a successful Friday that saw them secure three medals. Alongside the shooters, India's para shuttlers and archers are also set to compete, promising another exciting day of action.

Here is India's Day 3 schedule at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday (All timings in IST):

Para Badminton

12:00 PM: Mandeep Kaur vs. Celine Aurelie Vinot (Australia) - Women's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

1:20 PM: Nitesh Kumar vs. Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand) - Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2:00 PM: Manoj Sarkar vs. Jianyuan Yang (China) - Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2:40 PM: Sukant Kadam vs. Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand) - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

3:20 PM: Tarun vs. Lucas Mazur (France) - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

4:00 PM: Manisha Ramadass vs. Qiu Xia Yang (China) - Women's Singles SU5 Group Play Stage

Para Shooting

1:00 PM: Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

3:30 PM: Rubina Francis - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

3:45 PM: Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (if qualified)

6:15 PM: Rubina Francis - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (if qualified)

Para Cycling Track

1:30 PM: Jyoti Gaderiya - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial Qualifying

1:49 PM: Arshad Shaik - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial Qualifying

5:10 PM: Jyoti Gaderiya - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial Medal Event (if qualified)

5:37 PM: Arshad Shaik - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial C2 Medal Event (if qualified)

Para Rowing

2:40 PM: Anita and Narayana Konganapalle - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechages

Para Archery

7:00 PM: Sarita Kumari vs. Eleonora Sarti (Italy) - Women's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination

8:59 PM: Sheetal Devi vs. Mariana Zuniga (Chile) - Women's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination

9:33 PM: Sarita Kumari - Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (if qualified)

10:07 PM: Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (if qualified)

Para Athletics

10:38 PM: Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final

With such a packed schedule, Indian athletes will be aiming to shine across multiple disciplines, looking to add to their impressive tally of medals at the Paralympics.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 on TV in India?

Fans can India can catch the Paris Paralympics on TV on the Sports 18 Network. Paris Paralympics Live Telecast will be available on the Sports18 Network.

Can the Paris Paralympics 2024 be live streamed in India?

Fans in India can live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 on the Jio Cinema app and website.