Paris Paralympics 2024 India’s September 02, Day 05 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paralympics 2024: Following a remarkable performance by Indian para-athletes on Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, all eyes are now on badminton stars Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar, who are set to compete for gold in their respective events today. In addition to these two gold-medal matches, Indian players will also be contesting in two separate bronze-medal matches in badminton. Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat have the potential to secure medals as well.

Here's the full schedule for Indian athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday, September 2:

Shooting:

Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat – 12:30 PM

Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat – 4:30 PM

Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 (Final): 8:15 PM (If qualified)

Athletics:

Men's Discus Throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya – 1:35 PM

Men's Javelin Throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep – 10:30 PM

Women's Discus Throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani – 10:34 PM

Women's 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji – 11:34 PM

Archery:

Mixed Team Compound Open (Quarter-final): 8:40 PM

Badminton:

Mixed Doubles SH6 (Bronze Medal Match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs. Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) – 1:40 PM

Men's Singles SL3 (Gold Medal Match): Nitesh Kumar vs. Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) – 3:30 PM

Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs. Lucas Mazur (France) – 9:40 PM

Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs. Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) – 9:45 PM

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 on TV in India?

Fans can India can catch the Paris Paralympics on TV on the Sports 18 Network. Paris Paralympics Live Telecast will be available on the Sports18 Network.

Can the Paris Paralympics 2024 be live streamed in India?

Fans in India can live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 on the Jio Cinema app and website.

With a full day of events lined up, India’s para-athletes will aim to add more medals to the country's tally at the Paris Paralympics.