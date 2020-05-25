PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and others pay homage to hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other big leaders came in unison to pay tribute to three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr., who passed away on Monday after a protracted illness.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi condoled the demise of Balbir Singh Sr., saying that the Padma Shri awardee will be remembered for bringing home lots of pride and laurels.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers," he wrote.

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, on the other hand, also expressed grief on the passing away of the hockey legend and wrote that Balbir Singh Sr.'s legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

"Sad to hear the passing of hockey legend Shri Balbir Singh Sr. A three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Padma Shri awardee and one of India's greatest athletes, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," President Kovind said.

Sad to hear the passing of hockey legend Shri Balbir Singh Sr. A three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Padma Shri awardee and one of India's greatest athletes, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2020

Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Shah posted a picture of him with Singh and said that the hockey legend had left indelible imprint on world with his stick.

"Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr ji, a legendary hockey player, who left indelible imprint on world hockey with his stick.I was fortunate to have met the lively and joyful Balbir ji, a three time Olympic gold medalist. My condolences to his family," Shah tweeted.

Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr ji, a legendary hockey player, who left indelible imprint on world hockey with his stick. I was fortunate to have met the lively and joyful Balbir ji, a three time Olympic gold medalist. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/rgQFi3yB8V — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 25, 2020

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh paid tribute to Balbir Singh Sr., saying that the latter's contribution towards Indian hockey is unforgettable.

"Saddened by the demise of India's legendary Olympic gold- winning hockey player Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr.His contribution towards Indian hockey is unforgettable. My Condolences to his family," he wrote.

Saddened by the demise of India's legendary Olympic gold- winning hockey player Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. His contribution towards Indian hockey is unforgettable. My Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/34kAyEb6JQ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 25, 2020

Paying homage to 'one of India’s Greatest Hockey Players' Balbir Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, "Anguished by the tragic news of passing away of one of India’s Greatest Hockey Players Padma Shri Sardar Balbir Singh Sr Ji.India lost a legend today!My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family."

Anguished by the tragic news of passing away of one of India’s Greatest Hockey Players Padma Shri Sardar Balbir Singh Sr Ji. India lost a legend today! My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/V0fAWCArmf — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 25, 2020

Let us take a look at some other tweets:

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of the Hockey legend Shri Balbir Singh Sr , three times Olympic gold medalist. His immense contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family & fans. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 25, 2020

Anguished by the demise of one of India’s greatest Olympians, Balbir Singh ji Senior. His skill sets as a Hockey player were legendary and he was instrumental in scripting a success story for India in the history of the game. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 25, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of one of the greatest hockey players of our nation, Balbir Singh Sr. a triple Olympic gold medalist, he was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by IOC across modern Olympic history. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/ODTRvf7nXR — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 25, 2020

Saddened at the passing away of Balbir Singh Sr,a legend in the sport of hockey. He won three Olympic gold medals and is acknowledged to be one of the greatest sportsmen India has ever produced.Condolences to his fans, family and the sporting fraternity for this irreparable loss — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 25, 2020

Balbir Singh Dosanjh, popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior, died at around 6:30 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali on Monday.

The hockey legend, who was admitted to the hospital on May 8, was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 after developing a blood clot in his brain.

Balbir Singh Sr, who is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir, was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

He was one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Indian sports with Olympic gold medals in 1948, 1952 and 1956 Games. He also coached the Indian hockey team to its first and only World Cup title in 1975 in Malaysia.

Balbir Singh Sr was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1957 besides also being conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award by Hockey India in 2015.