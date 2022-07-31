The Commonwealth Games 2022 has entered its third day and India have already clinched five medals, including two gold, at the mega event going on at Birmingham in the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is however worred with so many athletes and fans flocking to the city to play or watch the Games. There are more than 6,500 athletes taking part in CWG 2022 and UKHSA see a surge in cases of Monkeypox which has already seen a steep rise in the UK, with over 2,000 confirmed cases in the UK.

As per a report in TOI, UKHSA has asked the athletes to have sex and that is why 1,50,000 condoms have been distributed at the Games village. UKHSA, through a release, has said that there will be party-like atmosphere in the Village and hence it is important to practise safe sex and prevent possible spread of sexually transmitted infections or STIs. The players have been asked to not have unprotected sex and get tested for STIs if they have one. It added that Monkeypox is not a STI but it can still be transmitted through close contact. The players have been advised to visit at clinic if they feel Monkeypox os STI symptoms.

If you're heading to #Birmingham for the #CommonwealthGames, make sure to stay safe and look out for others. Here are some simple things you can do _ https://t.co/NU1QfUBNxu pic.twitter.com/lklArzbCXk July 29, 2022

As the cases of monkeypox surged among men who have sex with men, the World Health Organization has called to limit exposure to the virus by reducing the number of sex partners and reconsidering sex with new partners. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised the men to consider reducing their sexual partners for a moment and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed.

The 1,50,000 condoms that have been handed over to the athletes equals to 23 condoms per athlete as CWG organisers want to take no chance with STIs and Monkeypox threat looming large.