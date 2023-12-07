Pro Kabaddi 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates?

In the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 clash on December 7, Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad at 08:00 PM IST. Bengal Warriors, coming off a recent win against Bengaluru Bulls, lead the head-to-head record against Jaipur Pink Panthers with 10 wins in 16 encounters. Jaipur Pink Panthers, having lost their last match, aim to bounce back. Bengal Warriors' skipper Maninder Singh and defender Shubham Shinde are key players to watch. In the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants take on Patna Pirates at 09:00 PM IST. Gujarat Giants, atop the points table, confront Patna Pirates, who secured a massive win in their last outing. Sonu, Sombir, and Fazel Atrachali shine for Gujarat Giants, while Sachin and Neeraj Kumar lead Patna Pirates' charge.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Head-to-Head Records

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates have crossed paths 11 times. Gujarat Giants dominate the head-to-head record, securing victory in 6 encounters, while Patna Pirates have emerged triumphant on 5 occasions. The most recent clash between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates in Season 9 concluded with the Giants claiming a 40-34 victory. Currently, Gujarat Giants lead the PKL 10 points table with an impressive record of 3 wins and 0 losses, accumulating a total of 15 points. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates hold the fourth position in the standings, securing five points after participating in a single game.

Bengal Warriors Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head-to-Head Records

Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have engaged in 16 encounters. Bengal Warriors assert dominance in their head-to-head record with 10 victories over Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have secured wins in 6 instances. The previous clash in Season 9 concluded in favor of Jaipur Pink Panthers with a resounding 57-31 triumph. Currently, Bengal Warriors hold the fifth position on the PKL 10 points table, boasting a record of 1 win and 0 losses, accumulating 5 points. In contrast, Jaipur Pink Panthers occupy the eighth spot with 1 point, having endured a winless record with one loss in the ongoing season.



Live Streaming: Key Details

For those unable to witness the action live at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, worry not. The live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, starting at 08:00 pm IST.

Full Squads

Gujarat Giants

Raiders: Sonu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, More G B, Nitin, Jagdeep. Defenders: Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh. All-rounders: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav. Total Players in the squad: 20

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Team Raiders: Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik. Defenders: Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Reza Mirbagheri, Lavish, Sumit. All-rounder: Ashish Total Players in the squad: 20

Patna Pirates

Raiders: Sachin, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Zheng-Wei Chen, Sandeep Kumar. Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Krishan, Mahendra Choudhary, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar. All-rounders: Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sajin Chandrasekar, Ankit, Rohit. Total Players in the squad: 22

Bengal Warriors

Team Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje. Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde. All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, Bhoir A