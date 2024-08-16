Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024: Full List Of Sold & Unsold Players After Day - In Pics

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction kicked off in Mumbai with a thrilling start, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying season. The first day of the two-day auction saw fierce bidding wars, with several teams breaking the bank to secure the top talents in the league. The highlight of the day was Sachin Tanwar, who became the most expensive player of the auction, going for a staggering ₹2.15 crore to the Tamil Thailavas. The intense competition among franchises underscored the growing popularity and prestige of the PKL, now in its 11th season.

Record-Breaking Bids and High-Stakes Drama

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as team owners and coaches engaged in a high-stakes battle for the league's finest players. The opening day saw eight players cross the ₹1 crore mark, a testament to the league's increasing value and the caliber of players on offer.

Sachin Tanwar's record-breaking ₹2.15 crore deal was the talk of the day, setting a new benchmark for the auction. Tamil Thailavas, who have been eyeing a strong raider to lead their campaign, spared no expense to bring Tanwar on board. His exceptional agility, combined with his ability to score consistently, made him the most sought-after player in the auction.

Not far behind was Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who was snapped up by the Haryana Steelers for ₹2.07 crore. Chiyaneh's versatility on the mat and his defensive prowess have made him a standout performer in recent seasons, and his addition to the Steelers' lineup is expected to significantly bolster their defense.

Star Players Turn Millionaires

Pawan Sehrawat, often referred to as the "Hi-Flyer," was retained by Telugu Titans for ₹1.725 crore, utilizing the Final Bid Match (FBM) card. Sehrawat's explosive raiding skills and his ability to turn the tide of a match single-handedly make him one of the most valuable players in the league.

Sunil Kumar, the dependable defender, was another big winner on Day 1, with U Mumba securing his services for ₹1.015 crore. Known for his strategic tackles and leadership on the mat, Kumar is expected to play a pivotal role in U Mumba's defense strategy this season.

Guman Singh, who has been a consistent performer, was picked up by Gujarat Giants for ₹1.97 crore. His speed and agility as a raider have earned him a reputation as one of the most dangerous players in the league, and the Giants will be banking on his skills to spearhead their attack.

Emerging Trends: The Rise of All-Rounders

This auction also highlighted the growing importance of all-rounders in the PKL. Teams were willing to spend big on players who could contribute both offensively and defensively. Bharat Hooda, an emerging all-rounder, was signed by U.P. Yoddhas for ₹1.30 crore, while Ajinkya Pawar, another versatile player, was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for ₹1.11 crore.

The demand for all-rounders reflects the evolving strategies of PKL teams, who are increasingly looking for players who can adapt to different roles as the game demands. This trend is expected to continue on Day 2, with several teams still in the hunt for players who can bring balance to their squads.

Unsold Surprises

While the day was filled with big-money deals, a few notable names went unsold, including Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohit Gulia. Their unsold status was surprising, given their past performances, but they may yet find homes on Day 2 as teams reassess their strategies and budgets.

What to Expect on Day 2

As the auction moves into its second day, the focus will shift to filling the remaining gaps in the teams. With several top players still up for grabs, including international stars and emerging talents, Day 2 promises to be just as exciting.

Franchises will be looking to fine-tune their squads, balancing experience with youth, and offense with defense. The stakes are high, and every bid will count as teams aim to build a championship-winning side for the upcoming season.

List of Sold Players

Sachin Tanwar - Sold to Tamil Thailavas for ₹2.15 crore (Raider)

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran) - Sold to Haryana Steelers for ₹2.07 crore (All-rounder)

Pawan Sehrawat - Sold to Telugu Titans for ₹1.725 crore (All-rounder) - FBM

Guman Singh - Sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹1.97 crore (Raider)

Sunil Kumar - Sold to U Mumba for ₹1.015 crore (Defender)

Maninder Singh - Sold to Bengal Warriorz for ₹1.15 crore (Raider) - FBM

Bharat Hooda - Sold to U.P. Yoddhas for ₹1.30 crore (All-rounder)

Ajinkya Pawar - Sold to Bengaluru Bulls for ₹1.11 crore (Raider)

Fazel Atrachali (Iran) - Sold to Bengal Warriorz for ₹50 lakh (Defender)

Krishan Dhull - Sold to Telugu Titans for ₹70 lakh (Defender - Right Corner)

Vijay Malik - Sold to Telugu Titans for ₹20 lakh (All-rounder)

Ashish - Sold to Dabang Delhi K.C. for ₹23.50 lakh (All-rounder)

Sombir - Sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹20 lakh (Defender) - FBM

Sahul Kumar - Sold to U.P. Yoddhas for ₹30 lakh (Defender - Right Corner)

Shubham Shinde - Sold to Patna Pirates for ₹70 lakh (Defender - Right Corner)

Surjeet Singh - Sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for ₹60 lakh (Defender - Right Cover)

Mohit - Sold to Puneri Paltan for ₹20 lakh (Defender - Left Corner)

Siddharth Desai - Sold to Dabang Delhi K.C. for ₹26 lakh (Raider)

Pardeep Narwal - Sold to Bengaluru Bulls for ₹70 lakh (Raider)

Manjeet - Sold to U Mumba for ₹80 lakh (Raider)

List of Unsold Players

Visvanth V - Base price ₹20 lakh (All-rounder)

Rohit Gulia - Base price ₹20 lakh (All-rounder)

Vishal Bhardwaj - Base price ₹20 lakh (Defender)

Vaibhav Garje - Base price ₹20 lakh (Defender - Right Cover)