The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction 2024 unfolded in Mumbai with all the drama and anticipation fans have come to expect. Day 1 saw franchises opening their wallets wide, determined to secure the best talent ahead of the upcoming season. Amid the high-stakes bidding, one name resonated louder than the rest: Sachin Tanwar. The prolific raider from Rajasthan, known for his agility and unmatched game sense, became the second-most expensive Indian player in PKL history. The Tamil Thalaivas snapped him up for a staggering ₹2.15 crore, making a clear statement of their intent for the new season.

A Day of Records and Surprises

The PKL Auction is always a spectacle, but 2024’s edition brought a new level of excitement. As teams vied for top talent, several records tumbled. Sachin Tanwar’s deal was undoubtedly the headline grabber, but other franchises were also busy assembling formidable squads. The stakes were high as teams balanced the need for star power with the search for hidden gems who could prove to be the game-changers of tomorrow.

Among the notable moves, Pardeep Narwal, often referred to as the “Dubki King,” found himself in the Bengaluru Bulls camp. Pardeep’s presence alone is enough to galvanize a team, and his pairing with Sushil and Ajinkya Pawar promises a dynamic raiding unit capable of dismantling any defense.

Tamil Thalaivas' Big Gamble

The Thalaivas’ massive investment in Sachin Tanwar is not just a bid for immediate success; it’s a gamble that could redefine their franchise. Sachin, who has been a consistent performer in the league, now shoulders the weight of expectation. His synergy with teammates like Narender and Dhiraj Bailmare will be crucial in ensuring the Thalaivas' dream run in the upcoming season.

Sachin’s signing also reflects the evolving strategy of teams in the PKL, where securing a match-winner has become more critical than ever. The Thalaivas, known for their defensive prowess, have now strengthened their raiding department, signaling a shift towards a more balanced approach.

The Rise of Young Talent

While established stars like Pardeep Narwal and Sachin Tanwar dominated headlines, the auction also shed light on the rise of young talent. Teams like U Mumba and UP Yoddhas focused on building a roster filled with promising players who could blossom into future superstars. The likes of Shivam Chaudhary and Gagana Gowda for UP Yoddhas, and Ajit Chouhan for U Mumba, represent a new generation of kabaddi players ready to make their mark on the big stage.

This infusion of youth ensures that the league remains competitive and exciting, with every match potentially serving as a platform for a new hero to emerge. It’s a strategy that not only benefits the teams but also keeps fans engaged, eager to witness the next big breakout performance.

Franchise Strategies: A Look Ahead

With Day 1 of the PKL Auction 2024 complete, the strategic maneuvers of each franchise are beginning to take shape. The Tamil Thalaivas’ bold move for Sachin Tanwar, Bengaluru Bulls’ acquisition of Pardeep Narwal, and the youth-centric approach of U Mumba and UP Yoddhas all suggest that teams are building with both the present and future in mind.

Gujarat Giants, traditionally known for their defensive solidity, have kept their core intact, focusing on a balanced squad with Sombir leading their defense and Parteek Dahiya bolstering their raid. Meanwhile, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have opted for continuity, retaining key players like Arjun Deshwal and Ankush while adding depth to their defense with Reza Mirbagheri.

Bengal Warriorz

Raiders: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh

Defenders: Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali

Allrounders: (NA)

Bengaluru Bulls

Raiders: Sushil, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal

Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Rohit Kumar

Allrounders: Chandranaik M

Dabang Delhi

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai

Defenders: Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep

Allrounders: Ashish

Gujarat Giants

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh

Defenders: Sombir

Allrounders: Jitender Yadav, Balaji D

Haryana Steelers

Raiders: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav

Defenders: Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal

Allrounders: Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir

Defenders: Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh

Allrounders: (NA)

Patna Pirates

Raiders: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan

Defenders: Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde

Allrounders: Ankit

Puneri Paltan

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit

Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin

Defenders: M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar

Allrounders: (NA)

Telugu Titans

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin

Defenders: Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan

Allrounders: Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik

U Mumba

Raiders: Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet

Defenders: Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar

Allrounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

UP Yoddhas

Raiders: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar

Allrounders: Bharat