Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Eliminator 1: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Dabang Delhi 56-24, set to play Semi-Final 1 against Jaipur Pink Panthers

At the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, the Bengaluru Bulls put up an impressive performance to overcome Dabang Delhi KC 56-24 in Eliminator 1 and secure a semifinal matchup against the Jaipur Pink Panthers for December 15, 2022. On the night, Bharat (15 points) and Vikash Kandola (13 points) stood out as the Bulls' top scorers.

In the third minute, Vikash Kandola pulled off a SUPER RAID, giving the Bulls a commanding 7-1 lead. Later, Kandola led his side to an ALL OUT with the aid of another spectacular raid. As the Bengaluru team proceeded to widen its lead, Bharat also improved. The fifth minute saw an outstanding raid by Ashu Malik., but the Bulls still held the lead at 13-3.

In the 12th minute, Mahender Singh tackled Malik and Bharat caught Sandeep Dhull off guard as Bengaluru's team reduced Delhi to just one player. With a tackle on Vijay Malik and another ALL OUT, the Bulls took control of the game at 24-10. The Bulls still had a commanding advantage of 31-14 at the end of the first half despite the Dabang Delhi's SUPER TACKLE on Bharat in the 19th minute.

In the 12th minute, Mahender Singh tackled Malik and Bharat caught Sandeep Dhull off guard as Bengaluru's team reduced Delhi to just one player. With a tackle on Vijay Malik and another ALL OUT, the Bulls took control of the game at 24-10. The Bulls still had a commanding advantage of 31-14 at the end of the first half despite the Dabang Delhi's SUPER TACKLE on Bharat in the 19th minute.