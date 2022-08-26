NewsOther Sports
PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 2022

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 to start on THIS date, THESE cities to host season 9

Goswami added that the ninth season of the league will allow fans to enter the stadiums across all three venue cities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 to start on THIS date, THESE cities to host season 9

The season nine of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to commence from October 7 and will go on till mid-December, said the league's organiser Mashal Sports on Friday. They also added that the league stage of the competition will be held in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Dabang Delhi KC will enter the competition as the defending champions, having won season eight of the PKL, their first-ever title while Patna Pirates were the runners-up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pro Kabaddi (@prokabaddi)

"Mashal Sports started the journey of Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans. We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble," said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

Goswami added that the ninth season of the league will allow fans to enter the stadiums across all three venue cities. Season eight of PKL was held entirely at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Center located in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

"Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars."

The league's organisers went on to say that further details and schedule for season nine of PKL will be arriving in the coming weeks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022