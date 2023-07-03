trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630203
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction Scheduled For September 8th-9th

The auction will feature over 500 players vying to join the ranks of the PKL.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mashal Sports, the organizers of the highly popular Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have announced that the eagerly anticipated Season 10 Player Auction will take place in Mumbai from September 8th to 9th, 2023. This milestone event will see an increase in the player purse, with each franchise now having a budget of INR 5 crore, up from INR 4.4 crore over the past three seasons.

The auction will feature over 500 players vying to join the ranks of the PKL. Additionally, 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023 will also be included in the auction pool, adding further excitement and potential talent to the mix.

The players in the auction will be categorized into four groups: Category A, B, C, and D, with further classification as 'All-Rounders,' 'Defenders,' and 'Raiders' within each category. The base prices for the different categories are as follows: Category A – INR 30 lakh, Category B – INR 20 lakh, Category C – INR 13 lakh, and Category D – INR 9 lakh.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, expressed his excitement about this significant milestone in the league's history. He stated, "The tenth season is a major milestone for any contemporary sports league in India. The PKL Season X Player Auction will be a landmark event, where our 12 franchises will select the world's best kabaddi athletes for their teams, along with the retained and nominated players under the Season X Player Policy."

Franchises participating in the PKL also have the option to retain players from their Season 9 squads, adhering to the league's policies. Each team can retain up to six players as Elite Retained Players, subject to specified conditions for each PKL season. The remaining players, not retained by the franchises, will enter the auction pool of 500+ players and will be up for bidding during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

Mashal Sports, in collaboration with Disney Star and under the guidance and approval of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), has successfully built the Pro Kabaddi League into one of the most prosperous sports leagues in India. With the highest number of matches among all sports leagues in the country, the PKL has significantly transformed the perception of India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes, both domestically and internationally. As a result, many Kabaddi-playing nations have been inspired to enhance their own domestic Kabaddi programs, having witnessed the participation of their players in the PKL.

