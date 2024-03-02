Puneri Paltan Clinch Maiden Pro Kabaddi Title With Thrilling Victory Over Haryana Steelers

In a clash that will be etched in the memories of Kabaddi enthusiasts, Puneri Paltan emerged triumphant against Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) finale, marking their maiden championship win. The GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, witnessed a gripping showdown on March 1st as Puneri Paltan clinched a sensational 28-25 victory over their opponents.

Puneri Paltan's Dominant Start

Right from the onset, Puneri Paltan showcased their defensive prowess, swiftly gaining an early advantage by neutralizing Haryana Steelers' raiders, Shivam Patare and Vinay. The formidable defensive strategy laid the groundwork for their subsequent success, setting the tone for an intense battle on the kabaddi mat.

Haryana Steelers' Resilience

Despite facing early setbacks, Haryana Steelers exhibited commendable resilience, with Rahul Sethpal spearheading their defensive efforts. The first half witnessed a neck-and-neck tussle as Haryana Steelers effectively countered Puneri Paltan's raids, refusing to concede ground easily.

Pankaj Mohite's Heroics

The turning point of the match arrived with a moment of brilliance from Pankaj Mohite, whose Super Raid secured a crucial four-point lead for Puneri Paltan. Mohite's stellar performance proved instrumental in tilting the scales in favor of his team, showcasing his mettle under pressure and earning him the title of the Best Raider.

Haryana's Fightback

Despite facing an uphill battle, Haryana Steelers showcased commendable determination, with Siddharth Desai leading the charge late in the game. However, Puneri Paltan's resilience thwarted any hopes of a comeback, ultimately sealing their historic victory and cementing their status as the deserving champions of Season 10.

Top Performers

Puneri Paltan's triumph was fueled by stellar individual performances, with Pankaj Mohite shining as the Best Raider, amassing nine raid points. Additionally, Gaurav Khatri's defensive prowess, securing four tackle points, played a pivotal role in their victory. On the opposing side, Shivam Patare stood out as the Best Raider for Haryana Steelers, showcasing his skill with six raid points, while Mohit's three tackle points underscored their defensive efforts.