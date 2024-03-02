trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726675
NewsOther Sports
PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 2024

Puneri Paltan Clinch Maiden Pro Kabaddi Title With Thrilling Victory Over Haryana Steelers

Right from the onset, Puneri Paltan showcased their defensive prowess, swiftly gaining an early advantage by neutralizing Haryana Steelers' raiders, Shivam Patare and Vinay.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 08:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Puneri Paltan Clinch Maiden Pro Kabaddi Title With Thrilling Victory Over Haryana Steelers

In a clash that will be etched in the memories of Kabaddi enthusiasts, Puneri Paltan emerged triumphant against Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) finale, marking their maiden championship win. The GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, witnessed a gripping showdown on March 1st as Puneri Paltan clinched a sensational 28-25 victory over their opponents.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab Khan Welcomes Their Third Child: Here' All You Need To Know About Power Couple's Love Story - In Pics

Puneri Paltan's Dominant Start

Right from the onset, Puneri Paltan showcased their defensive prowess, swiftly gaining an early advantage by neutralizing Haryana Steelers' raiders, Shivam Patare and Vinay. The formidable defensive strategy laid the groundwork for their subsequent success, setting the tone for an intense battle on the kabaddi mat.

Haryana Steelers' Resilience

Despite facing early setbacks, Haryana Steelers exhibited commendable resilience, with Rahul Sethpal spearheading their defensive efforts. The first half witnessed a neck-and-neck tussle as Haryana Steelers effectively countered Puneri Paltan's raids, refusing to concede ground easily.

Pankaj Mohite's Heroics

The turning point of the match arrived with a moment of brilliance from Pankaj Mohite, whose Super Raid secured a crucial four-point lead for Puneri Paltan. Mohite's stellar performance proved instrumental in tilting the scales in favor of his team, showcasing his mettle under pressure and earning him the title of the Best Raider.

Haryana's Fightback

Despite facing an uphill battle, Haryana Steelers showcased commendable determination, with Siddharth Desai leading the charge late in the game. However, Puneri Paltan's resilience thwarted any hopes of a comeback, ultimately sealing their historic victory and cementing their status as the deserving champions of Season 10.

Top Performers

Puneri Paltan's triumph was fueled by stellar individual performances, with Pankaj Mohite shining as the Best Raider, amassing nine raid points. Additionally, Gaurav Khatri's defensive prowess, securing four tackle points, played a pivotal role in their victory. On the opposing side, Shivam Patare stood out as the Best Raider for Haryana Steelers, showcasing his skill with six raid points, while Mohit's three tackle points underscored their defensive efforts.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?