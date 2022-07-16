NewsOther Sports
SINGAPORE OPEN 2022

PV Sindhu beats Japan's Saena Kawakami to entre final of Singapore Open 2022

PV Sindhu had overcome a strong challenge from her Chinese rival Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a contest lasting 62 minutes to book her semifinal berth on Friday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category at the ongoing Singapore Open 2022, defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore on Saturday. Sindhu was at her most dominant in the game, as she warded off the Japanese challenge within two straight games 15-21, 7-21. The match lasted for 32 minutes.

She will play either Japan's Aya Ohori or China's Wang Zhiyi in the finals. PV Sindhu had overcome a strong challenge from her Chinese rival Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a contest lasting 62 minutes to book her semifinal berth on Friday. Also on Friday, Indian shuttlers Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila lost to Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the Singapore Open. In a game that went on for 49 minutes, Arjun and Dhruv lost 21-10, 18-21, 17-21 to Ahsan and Setiawan.

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the Singapore Open after suffering a defeat against Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-12, 14-21, 18-21 on Friday. It was heartbreak for Saina Nehwal as she suffered a defeat against Ohori. Saina went down 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 after a hard-fought encounter which lasted 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Singapore Open 2022

