Arjuna Awards

Ravindra Jadeja amongst 19 sportspersons conferred Arjuna award by President Ramnath Kovind

The honour was first bestowed by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 1961.

File Image

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred the Arjuna award on 19 sportspersons which included the likes of cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Jadeja who has been in excellent form for the Indian team during the ongoing Test series against West Indies became the fourth Indian male cricketer to receive the award after Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. 

Poonam Yadav, on the other hand, has been a prolific contributor for the women's team in all formats especially T20Is making her presence felt with consistent performances. 

The honour was first bestowed by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 1961. It recognises leadership qualities, sporting excellence and sportsmanship over a period of four years. Every awardee receives a bronze statue of Arjuna, a scroll, and a cash prize.

Here is the complete list of the 19 sportsmen who have been conferred the Arjuna Award:

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Athletics), Mohammad Anas Yahiya (Athletics), S. Bhaskaran (Bodybuilding), Sonia Lather (Boxing), Ravindra Jadeja (Cricket), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (Hockey), Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi), Gaurav Singh Gill (Motorsports), Pramod Bhagat ( Badminton), Anjum Moudgil (Shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (Table Tennis), Pooja Dhanda (Wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Poonam Yadav (Cricket), Swapna Barman (Athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Parasports, Athletics), Bhamidpati Sai Praneeth (Badminton), Simran Shergill (Polo).

Arjuna Awards, Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav
