Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman recall 'once in a lifetime opportunity' of working with The Undertaker

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have recently reflected on their once in a lifetime opportunity when the duo joined forces to work with The Undertaker for the main event at the Madison Square Garden which took place on July 7, 2018.

Strowman and Reigns took to their respective social media handles recently and recalled the memorable night when the trio teamed up to face Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens.

Sharing a video from the bout, Strowman said that he would never forget the words that the Undertaker told him that night.

"Main event in #MSG @TheGarden with @undertaker and Uce @WWERomanReigns. I’ll never forget the words he said to me that night. #TheLastRide," he tweeted.

Reigns too took to his social media handle and retweeted Strowman's tweet.

The American professional wrestler said that joining forces with The Undertaker was "once in a lifetime opportunity" for him.

"Once in a lifetime opportunity right there. #MainEvent #MSG #TheLastRide," he tweeted.

In the video, The Undertaker could be seen shaking hands with Strowman and Roman Reigns following the bout.

Earlier in April, WWE decided to go ahead with its trademark show Wrestlemania as a two-day event behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.