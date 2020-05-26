Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman recall the memorable experience of teaming with WWE legend The Undertaker

WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman recently took to microblogging site to share their experiences of the memorable night when they got the opportunity to join forces with The Phenom during the main event at the Madison Square Garden on July 7, 2018.

The WWE main live event that night, which was viewed live by millions of WWE fans across the world, saw The Undertaker teaming Strowman and Reigns against Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens.

"Main event in #MSG @TheGarden with @undertaker and Uce @WWERomanReigns. I’ll never forget the words he said to me that night. #TheLastRide," tweeted Strowman.

Reigns, who has been away from WWE for a long time due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, decided to respond to Strowman and wrote: "Once in a lifetime opportunity right there. #MainEvent #MSG #TheLastRide".

In the above-metioned video, The Undertaker can be seen showing respect to both men and shaking hands after the clash.