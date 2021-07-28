Ronaldo's celebration, dropping F-bomb on live TV and marriage proposals: The viral side of Tokyo Olympics - WATCH

The Tokyo Olympics are underway in one of the most difficult circumstances but sports enthusiats are surely witnessing some great competition in multiple sports discipline. Apart from the stiff competition, there have been moments involving the athletes and coaches, which have sent social media in a tizzy.

In this piece we compile a few incidents from the ongoing Olympics in Japan, which have gone viral on social media.

Egyptian fencer channels his inner Ronaldo

Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed, who bagged a gold in the previous Olympics held in Rio, was part of a social buzz post his win against three-time world champion Yannick Borel. The Egyptian who lost his first-round match at the Tokyo 2020 epee event failed to control his emotions post his triumph against Borel and went on to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

It didn't take much time and Elsayed's celebration video went viral on social media. Here is the video:

18 year old Egyptian Olympian M. Elsayed did Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' celebration after defeating 3-time World Champion, Y. Borrel at the Tokyo Olympics. The influence is just unreal. #OlympicGamespic.twitter.com/7El4gyrgR6 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 25, 2021

Love blooms in Tokyo

The pain of a defeat must have subsided for Argentine fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice, who was surprised by her long-term partner and coach with a marriage proposal in front of television cameras on Monday.

The incident took place while Maurice was addressing the reporters after her contest against Hungary's Anna Marton, which she lost 15-12. Her coach and partner Lucas Saucedo stood behind the fencer with a paper, which read: “Do you want to marry me?” Check the video:

Tokyo 2020’de o kadar çok şey oluyor ki bazıları kaçabiliyor. Arjantinli eskrimci Maria Belen Perez Maurice maçını kaybettikten sonra ülkesindeki yayıncıya röportaj verirken antrenörü ve partneri Lucas Guillerme Saucedo evlenme teklifinde bulunmuş… pic.twitter.com/3gVK22ByZd — Mustafa Taha (@mustafataha) July 27, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, German football forward Max Kruse also proposed his girlfriend to marry him on live TV after his team secured a 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia.

Max kruse den kürt sevgilisine Kürtçe tişörtlü evlilik tellifi; nerden baksan kral hareket :) pic.twitter.com/9zdwBRCSlW — FURKAN YAĞIZ (@furkanmv) July 25, 2021

Swimmer drops F-bomb after clinching gold

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown failed to control her emotions and soon after clinching the yellow metal at the Tokyo 2020 showdown, the 20-year-old was heard using the 'F' word live on TV. During her post-win interview, which soon went viral, the swimmer was asked to convey her thoughts to her mother. But an excited McKeown replied, "F*** yeah" and subsequenlty covered her mouth after realising what she said.

My favorite moment of @Tokyo2020 has been Kaylee McKeown throwing out a “FUCK YEAH!” during her interview with 7 Sport after winning the gold in the 100m backstroke. pic.twitter.com/pHfGBDF9tg — Ken Fang -- Now totally vaccinated! (@fangsbites) July 27, 2021

Oz coach goes berserk

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus stunned five-time champion Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 400m freestyle event but it was her coach’s sensational reaction after the victory which has garnered massive attention on social media. Watching from the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall was seen throwing off his mask, letting out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumping his fists and thrusting his hips while grabbing the glass railing.

Ariarne’s coach Dean Boxall sums it up perfectly! #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/Kvww2jpSFy — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 26, 2021

The reaction even stunned the volunteer watching on at the at the aquatics venue, who unsuccessfully tried to stop the Aussie coach.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media. The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction ‘sums it up perfectly’.