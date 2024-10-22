Sakshi Malik Alleges Babita Phogat Orchestrated Wrestlers' Protest To Oust Brij Bhushan Singh

In a new twist to the ongoing controversy within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik has revealed that BJP leader Babita Phogat encouraged the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh with a hidden agenda—her own rise to power. Malik’s claims, which have come to light during an interview with India Today TV, paint a complex picture of the motivations behind one of the most significant athlete protests in India’s sporting history.

Also Read: Who Is Kagiso Rabada’s Girlfriend? All About South African Rapper Sho Madjozi - In Pics

Babita Phogat’s Alleged Influence Behind the Wrestlers' Protest

Sakshi Malik, who was at the forefront of the protest, shared that Babita Phogat initially proposed the idea of taking a stand against Brij Bhushan Singh. According to Malik, Phogat positioned herself as an ally, suggesting that her leadership as WFI president would bring about much-needed reform in the organization.

“Babita Phogat approached us with the idea of protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh because she had her own agenda—she wanted to become the WFI president,” said Malik. “We trusted her because we believed that a woman leader, particularly one who has been in our shoes as a sportsperson, would understand our struggles.”

A Movement Born from Misconduct Allegations

The protests initially stemmed from serious allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled against Brij Bhushan Singh, who has faced increasing scrutiny in the past year. Several female wrestlers bravely came forward with their stories, leading to widespread outcry and demands for his removal from office.

What started as a call for justice soon transformed into a broader movement for structural change within the WFI, and Babita Phogat seemed to be a natural leader for such a cause, given her prominence both in wrestling and politics. Phogat, herself a celebrated wrestler from the Phogat family, known for their contributions to Indian wrestling, had earned the trust of many in the sporting community.

The Wrestlers' Betrayal: "A Big Game Played With Us"

However, Malik now claims that Phogat’s involvement was not purely altruistic. “We thought she would sit with us in the protest and raise her voice against the wrongdoing as a fellow wrestler,” Malik added, implying that Phogat’s intentions were not as transparent as initially perceived.

Sakshi Malik emphasized that while Phogat did not entirely control the direction of the protest, it was her suggestion that set things in motion. She also clarified that despite rumors, the protest had no direct backing from the Congress party, as had been speculated by some media outlets. “There are rumors that Congress supported our protest, but that’s false. In fact, two BJP leaders helped us secure permission to protest in Haryana—Babita Phogat and Tirath Rana,” she explained.

The Fallout Between the Wrestlers and Brij Bhushan Singh

As the protest gathered momentum, the wrestlers' focus shifted toward the removal of Brij Bhushan Singh from his role as WFI president. The accusations against him grew louder, with demands for accountability and safety in sports. However, Singh dismissed these protests as inconsequential, even claiming that the wrestlers who stood against him were “finished.”

Sakshi Malik vehemently rejected this narrative, citing fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s recent success at the Olympics as evidence that the protesting athletes were far from being "finished." “Brij Bhushan made allegations that the wrestlers were finished, but Vinesh Phogat proved him wrong. She went to the Olympics and defeated one of the toughest opponents, who had been unbeaten until then,” Malik stated.

A Power Struggle or a Fight for Justice?

Malik’s revelations have added a new layer of complexity to what was already a contentious issue. Her allegations against Babita Phogat suggest that the protest was not solely driven by concerns about misconduct but was also part of a larger political game within the wrestling community.

The notion that Phogat used the wrestlers’ grievances to further her political aspirations has raised questions about the integrity of leadership in Indian sports. Athletes like Malik, who initially saw Phogat as a beacon of hope for change, now feel disillusioned by what they perceive as manipulation.