India's Shushila Devi Likmabam will take on Michaela Whitebooi of Republic of South Africa for the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday (August 1). Shushila will be in White and her opponent from RSA will be in Blue as the two will fight it out in the Women 48kg Judo final for Gold.

Shushila has already confirmed a silver for India in the Women's 48kg Judo event with a win over Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semifinals, she has become the first woman from India winning multiple medals in Commonwealth Games.

Checkout the final of Judo 48kg women livestream details below:

When is the Women's 48kg final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi going to take place?

The Women's 48kg final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi will take place on Monday (August 1).

Where Can I watch the Women's 48kg final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi?

The Women's 48kg final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi can be seen on Sony network TV channels.

How to Livestream the Women's 48kg final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi?

The Women's 48kg final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi can be livestreamed on Sonyliv app and website.

What time will be the Women's 48kg Judo final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi take place?

The Women's 48kg Judo final at CWG 2022 between Shushila Devi and Michaela Whitebooi will take place at 9:45 PM (IST).