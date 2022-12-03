Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TEL vs TAM online and on TV channel?

Telugu Titans' vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 record is two wins and 17 losses. With 142 raid points, Siddharth Desai has been the Titans' most effective raider, but the Baahubali hasn't received much help from the other raiders. They have raiders like Vijay, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, and Abhishek Singh who have scored between 30 and 40 raid points in their unit. For the Titans, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have accumulated 44 and 43 tackle points, respectively, while Ankit has contributed 22 tackle points as well.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have been one of the tournament's more ruthless teams with eight victories, seven losses, and four ties. With 200 raid points, Narender is dominating the Thalaivas' attack rankings. He has been joined by Ajinkya Pawar, who has produced 86 raid points. With 36 raid points, Himanshu Singh has also made his presence known. With 53 tackle points, Sagar has been the Thalaivas' top tackler in terms of the defense. Sahil Gulia, who has 47 tackle points to his credit, has also been crucial for the team. With 31 tackle points, M. Abishek has also performed admirably for the Thalaivas.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas have faced off in vivo Pro Kabaddi matches. Both sides have won five matches each. One match finished in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Where will the match between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.