close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods sued after employee dies in car crash

Nicholas Immesberger, 24, died on December 10, 2018 near the community of Port Salerno -- about 20 miles from The Woods Jupiter restaurant and bar.

Tiger Woods sued after employee dies in car crash
Image Credits: Reuters

The family of a US man who was employed at a restaurant owned by Tiger Woods, has sued the ace golfer, his girlfriend and his company, saying they should have prevented him from drinking too much and driving to his death.

Nicholas Immesberger, 24, died on December 10, 2018 near the community of Port Salerno -- about 20 miles from The Woods Jupiter restaurant and bar, reports CNN.

The lawsuit filed on Monday blames Woods, who owns the restaurant where Immesberger worked as a bartender, and Erica Herman, who is listed in the complaint as the general manager of business and is Woods` girlfriend, for wrongful death.

The suit, brought by the victim`s parents, said Immesberger finished his shift at 3 p.m., sat at the bar drinking and died in a single-car accident about 6 p.m.

The civil complaint says Immesberger had a blood alcohol level of .256, three times the legal limit. A police report has said that he was driving an estimated 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The suit alleges employees knew Immesberger attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and had another alcohol-related crash in November.

It also said that Woods and Herman knew of his addiction but were drinking with Immesberger a few nights before the fatal crash. 

Immesberger`s parents will speak to the media on Tuesday, CNN quoted a public relations firm as saying on Monday.

Woods is playing in the PGA Championship, one of golf`s major events, this week and is scheduled to be part of a tournament news conference on Tuesday morning.

Tags:
Tiger WoodsPGA ChampionshipGolfPort Salerno
Next
Story

Lewis Hamilton back on top with victory in Spain Grand Prix

Must Watch

PT2M11S

SC to hear bail plea today of BJP leader who shared Mamata meme