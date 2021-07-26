Tokyo Olympics 2020: Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gets thunderous welcome on returning India - WATCH

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu received a thunderous welcome when returned to India on Monday (July 26) after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The silver medallist underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test at the Delhi airport. Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

She lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

Here's how Mirabai Chanu was welcomed in India:

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VonxVMHmeo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Notably, China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194 kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday had congratulated Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame," tweeted Mary Kom.

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu . Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame. @NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/5qrfbDervF — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Mirabai Chanu stands a chance to win the Gold medal if China’s Zhihui Hou fails the test by Anti-Doping Authorities.

“She (Zhihui Hou) has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the doping test will be done. The test is definitely happening,” a source in the know of developments told news agency ANI.

Zhihui Hou had bagged gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record. The rules clearly state, if an athlete fails the doping test, then the athlete who has won silver, will be awarded the gold.