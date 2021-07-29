Tokyo Olympics archery: Atanu Das stuns two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jinhyek, enters pre-quarters

Indian archer Atanu Das hit a nervous 10 in the shootoff to triumph over two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jinhyek of South Korea to go through to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29). Das got off to a shaky start, losing the first end 26-25. He came back to tie the second and third ends 27-27 and then won the fourth 27-22 to make the overall score 4-4.

Despite not capitalising on a few errors on the South Korean’s part, Das forced a shoot-off after managing to tie the fifth set 28-28. Jinyek managed to score 9 in the shoot-off. Das took his time, but held his nerves to score 10 to seal the match in his favour.

Earlier in the day, Das defeated Chinese Taipei’s Den Yu-Cheng (who just won the men's team silver medal) 6-4 in the round of 64 elimination. He faces Takaharu Furukawa of Japan next in the round of 16.

