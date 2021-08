Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finishes 4th at the Tokyo Olympics after carding 3-under 68 in final round. LPGA Champion Nelly Korda wins gold, while Japan's Iname Mone bogeyed on the final hole and will be in a silver-bronze medal playoff with New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

Aditi, who finished 41st in the 2016 Rio Olympics, put up a heroic display and remained in the top three positions in the first three rounds at Tokyo Olympics which no other Indian golfer has ever managed to do.

More to come...