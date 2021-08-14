Tokyo Olympics: Hardeep Puri felicitates players from Indian men's hockey team, announces reward of Rs 15 lakh each

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday felicitated the 11 players who were part of the Bronze medal-winning men`s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. The felicitated players are Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Hockey players who are employees of various public sector companies of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli was also present on the occasion. Puri said that the hockey stars brought glory to India after a gap of 41 years by winning the Bronze medal. He announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh to each of the 11 players, who were part of the 18-member team.

Standing with pride, standing with the new youth icons of #AatmaNirbharBharat The eleven members of India’s oil sector who were a part of the #Bronze winning #IndianHockey team. #Tokyo2020#rashtragaan #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/PUJYmTjqXQ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 13, 2021

The Minister also announced that these players will also be given one out-of-turn promotion by their respective organizations for their outstanding performance in Tokyo. Puri said that it is a matter of delight that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is part of the re-scripting of history in the field of hockey. He said that the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) with the support of 15 PSUs continues to promote and encourage sports and sportspersons, by continuously conducting sports activities, camps and providing scholarships.

This year in Tokyo Olympics, 22 players in six disciplines were from the petroleum sector. Puri expressed the confidence that the Indian players will keep putting their best performance and bring more medals in the years to come. He also congratulated the women`s hockey team for their superlative performance.

The Minister assured the players of the Government`s full support in their endeavors. He said that these stars have rekindled the spirit that Indian hockey is back in action.Teli said that Hockey is a popular sport in the country, and is being played in villages, towns, and cities. He said that the Indian hockey team, both men and women, have brought laurels to the country.

Congratulating the players, he expressed the hope that in the future, they will continue to make the country proud with their performance.Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Tarun Kapoor, CMD Indian oil and president, PSPB SM Vaidya, CMD HPCL M K Surana were among those present on the occasion.