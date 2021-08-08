Tokyo Olympics: India records its best performance, but where does Pakistan stand in medal tally?

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from the country to win gold at Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m at the Tokyo Olympics to pick up the gold medal on Saturday (August 7). With Neeraj's feat, India also saw its new record of winning the highest number of medals at the Olympics, surpassing the 2012 record in London, thus registering its best-ever performance with a total of seven medals.

Moreover, India jumped to 47th position in the Tokyo Olympics medal tally after Neeraj’s gold. But the million-dollar question is where does India’s rival nation Pakistan stand on the list?

Answer: *Error 404 not found*

Interestingly, Pakistan is NOT even on the medal tally as they have won ZERO laurels in the ongoing 2020 Games.

As per the current medal standings chart, the last country present on the list is Syria, which is placed in the 86th position with a mere one bronze. However, Pakistan is nowhere to be seen on the list as they failed to bag even a single medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Notably, some of the other India’s neighboring nations – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal have also failed to make it to the tally as even they didn’t win a single medal at the ongoing Games in Tokyo.

Check the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally HERE

Meanwhile, for India, Neeraj Chopra (Gold), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), men's hockey team (Bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver) have won medals at the Tokyo Olympics and made the nation proud with their outstanding performances.