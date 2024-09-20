U Mumba To Take Part In 40-Day Training Camp Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11

In an effort to bolster the strong team assembled at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction, U Mumba has convened a rigorous 40-day training camp at the Wyndham Hotel and Club O7 in Ahmedabad. Under the skilled direction of head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and assistant coach Anil Chaprana, all 21 players will be together for this camp, combining youthful talent with the squad's seasoned expertise to guarantee they attain their optimum performance and conditioning levels for the 2024–25 season.

The Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11 will begin in Hyderabad on October 18. U Mumba, the 2015 Season 2 Champions, will take on Dabang Delhi in an exciting opening match. The squad is making all effort to prepare for this match.

The training camp's major goal is to improve the tactical knowledge of their redesigned defence by utilising the solid rapport between Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal as well as the background of U Mumba mainstay Rinku to fend off enemy raids. Coaches and support personnel will also try to strengthen player relationships and understanding during the camp, fostering cohesive teamwork that will improve the team's performance in PKL Season 11.

“We feel really pleased with our work at the Auction to build a balanced squad of both experienced title-winning players and very impressive young talent. I think we lacked the stability with our few experienced players at times the last few years and by addressing that and with the team assembled, the real work begins in the pre-season camp. This phase is crucial, as the effort put in here by the players, coaches and all support staff directly impacts our performance in the league,” said CEO Suhail Chandhok.

“I'm excited to work with this new squad. We've strengthened the areas where we needed improvement. While last season started well, it didn't end as we hoped. I understand what we need to work on, and that's our focus moving forward. I'm pleased with the training facilities and the support staff. I'm confident we'll give our very best to have a strong preseason and a successful season ahead,” coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said.

In PKL Season 11, U Mumba created a new record when they signed Sunil Kumar for INR 1.015 Cr, the biggest amount ever paid to an Indian defender. Along with new additions Stuwart Singh and Iranian Amin Ghorbani, as well as raider Manjeet, the team also kept Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and defender Rinku. This season will also see Sunil and Parvesh Bhainswal reunited, reenacting the beloved, gold-winning "Su-Par" magic from the Asian Games each time U Mumba take the mat.