UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs MUM PKL match online and on TV channel?

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with U Mumba in the PKL Season 9 match on Friday (December 2). U.P. Yoddhas have been in good form and the star player Pardeep Narwal-led team have won 10 matches, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Pardeep Narwal holds the key for the Yoddhas having scored 185 raid points this season. Surender Gill has also made a statement in offence with 132 raid points while Rohit Tomar has chipped in with 52 raid points. On the defensive front, Sumit has been sensational for the Yoddhas with 45 tackle points. Ashu Singh is not far behind Sumit having accumulated 42 tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have contributed 29 and 27 tackle points respectively.

On the other hand, U Mumba have been inconsistent all season and have nine wins and nine losses as a result. Guman Singh has been their go-to man in attack as he has scored 120 raid points. He has been supported by Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have amassed 86 and 61 raid points respectively. Defensively, Rinku has been a reliable player for U Mumba as he has scored 54 tackle points. The likes of Mohit and skipper Surinder Singh have also made their presence felt with 36 and 31 tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba will be played on Monday, December 2.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.