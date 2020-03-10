Vikas Krishan beats Ablaikhan Zhussopov, books place in final of Asian Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Vikas Krishan defeated the second seeded Ablaikhan Zhussopov in men's 69kg to secure his berth in the final of the Asian Olympic Boxing Qualifier on Tuesday (March 10, 2020).

The Sports Authority of India's official twitter handle said in a tweet, "Vikas in final, to fight for gold! #TOPSAthlete @officialvkyadav beats #2 seed Ablaikhan Zhussopov to reach the final in men’s 69 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifier. He has already secured a place in the Olympics."

Vikas in final, to fight for gold!#TOPSAthlete @officialvkyadav beats #2 seed Ablaikhan Zhussopov to reach the final in men’s 69 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifier. He has already secured a place in the Olympics.@KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice @BFI_official pic.twitter.com/0r3wzRVoQI — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 10, 2020

The Haryana boy has already booked his place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday after beating third-seeded Japanese Sewonrets Okazawa.

Earlier on Tuesday, boxers Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain settled for a bronze medal after their losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Both of them have also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The six-time world champion M C Mary Kom who won her bout on Monday and secured a place in Tokyo Olympics will also be in action on Tuesday.

Simranjit Kaur, Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar will also look to win their bouts later on Tuesday.