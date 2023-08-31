WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Does UNREAL Stunt Before Throwing Javelin Ahead Of Zurich Diamond League 2023 Gianmarco Tamberi

Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will be looking to win his third consecutive Diamond League in 2023 to qualify for the final in Eugene on September 16 and 17 respectively. The 25-year-old has reached Zurich to take part in the event. Not to forget, Neeraj has skipped the Monaco leg of Diamond League. Neeraj has collected a total of 16 points from Doha and Lausanne Diamond Leagues and sits on third spot in the standings behind Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber, who have 21 and 19 points respectively.

Former world champion Anderson Peters is on fourth with 15 points while Keshorn Walcott is on fifth with 11 points. Neeraj is guaranteed of a place in the six-man final with these many points. But he will look to improve his score in the Zurich leg.

Ahead of Zurich leg of Diamond League, Neeraj was in a fun mood and was seen having some more of it during practice session. Neeraj and Italian Olympic champion in long jump Gianmarco Tamberi pulled off a stunt in Zurich to shock their fans. They have put out the video on their Instagram accounts.

In the stunt, as Neeraj aims with the javelin, Tamberi jumps over it to make it a fascinating watch.

Watch Neeraj and Tamberi's stunt below:

Coming to Neeraj's recent achievements, he became the world champion by winning the final of World Athletics Championships 2023, a couple of days back. He has now completed his cabinet with all the medals a Track and Field athletes dreams of. Neeraj had won the Asian Games gold in 2018 and the Commonwealth Games gold the same year. He won the Diamond League trophy in 2022. In Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj clinched the historic gold medal. The World Championship gold medal puts him in the list of legends of the sport, not just in India but also internationally.

The only thing missing in this list of achievements is the 90m throw. Neeraj has not been able to throw 90m or beyond in Men's Javelin to join the elite list of throwers. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the silver in Budapest Championships, has also breached the mark. Neeraj himself said the same thing when he was speaking at an event after the Worlds.

After the Diamond League final later in September, Neeraj will target a repeat of gold medals in Asian Games 2023, which is going to take place in Hangzhou in China.