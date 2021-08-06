हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Players in tears after India lose bronze match to Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics

India put up a very spirited fight against Great britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, but victory went to the other side.

Watch: Players in tears after India lose bronze match to Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics
Team India

It was a hard fought match between India and Great Britain for the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Both teams played their best hockey but the win eventually came to Britain’s side.

A video shared by a Twitter user shows how the heartbreak impacted the Indian players.

Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson.

India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women’s hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners.

Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign.

Hollie Pearne-Webb equalised in the 35th minute, while Grace Balsdon scored Britain’s winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.

In their bid to deal with the heat, officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cool down and rolled out extra one-minute water breaks during the final two quarters of the match.

Prior to this, India's best performance in the Olympics was a fourth place finish in the 1980 Moscow Games. In that edition, there were no semifinals as only six teams competed in a round-robin format with the top two featuring in the final.

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsIndiaGreat BritainTwitter
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics wrestling: Bajrang Punia edges into semis, 1 step away from medal

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia's match against Kyrgyzstan Wrestler begins