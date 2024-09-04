When Will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Season Start?

The anticipation is palpable as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its much-anticipated Season 11, set to kick off on October 18, 2024. The league, known for its exhilarating matches and dynamic gameplay, promises another thrilling chapter as it returns to its beloved three-city caravan format. This season, fans can expect the action to unfold across Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune, marking a fresh and exciting phase for the world’s premier kabaddi league.

A New Era in Kabaddi

After a decade of captivating fans and evolving the sport, PKL is ready to continue its legacy of excellence. The 11th season will launch at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, a city renowned for its passionate sports fans. This venue will set the stage for the opening matches, building momentum for what promises to be a season full of intense competition.

Following Hyderabad, the league will shift to the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 10, showcasing the league's growth and expanding its reach. The final leg of the tournament will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune starting December 3. These venues, known for their state-of-the-art facilities, will host the climax of this year's action-packed season.

Record-Breaking Player Auction

The excitement for Season 11 has been further fueled by a landmark player auction held in Mumbai from August 15-16, 2024. This year's auction set new records, with eight players fetching over INR 1 crore each. Sachin, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas, emerged as the most expensive buy, commanding a staggering Rs 2.15 crore. His acquisition marks a significant milestone, reflecting the growing value and competitiveness of the league.

A total of 118 players were sold to 12 franchises during the auction. Ajith V Kumar made headlines as the most expensive player in Category C, securing a deal worth Rs 66 lakh with the Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was picked up by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 63 lakh. Arjun Rathi also made waves, becoming the highest-paid player in Category D with a Rs 41 lakh contract with Bengal Warriorz.

Other notable signings include Mohd. Amaan, who joined Puneri Paltan for Rs 16.2 lakh, and Stuwart Singh, who was acquired by U Mumba for Rs 14.2 lakh. These high-profile acquisitions highlight the strategic shifts and renewed ambitions of the franchises as they prepare for a competitive season ahead.

A Vision for the Future

Anupam Goswami, the League Commissioner, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming season. “We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This will strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world,” he stated.

As PKL Season 11 approaches, fans can look forward to a series of riveting matches, star-studded lineups, and unforgettable moments. The league's commitment to innovation and excellence promises to keep kabaddi enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting each game.

With the league’s return to its three-city format and record-breaking player acquisitions, Season 11 is set to captivate audiences and further solidify the Pro Kabaddi League’s status as a premier sporting event. The countdown to October 18 has officially begun, and the excitement is only just starting to build.