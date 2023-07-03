Who Is Manna Patel, Star Indian Swimmer Who Broke Record In National Swimming Championships

The National Swimming Championships in Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular display of skill and determination from Indian swimmer Manna Patel. Breaking records and leaving her mark on the competition, Patel's remarkable performance in the women's 100m backstroke event has once again solidified her position as one of India's top swimmers. Let's delve deeper into Patel's achievements and her journey to becoming an Olympian.

Early Career and National Success: Born on March 18, 2000, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Maana Patel started her swimming journey at the tender age of seven. Her talent and dedication quickly propelled her into the spotlight, and at the age of 13, she broke the national record for the 200m backstroke at the Junior National Aquatics Championship in Hyderabad. Clocking a time of 2:23.41s, Patel surpassed the previous record held by Shikha Tandon since 2009.

Throughout her career, Patel has amassed an impressive collection of medals and achievements. She secured gold medals in the 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke events at the National Games, along with a gold medal in the 100m backstroke at the 60th National School Games, where she also broke the national record. Her success extended to international competitions, where she clinched multiple medals at the South Asian Games and Asian Age-group Championships.

Road to the Olympics: Patel's journey to the Olympics was not without its challenges. In 2019, she suffered an ankle injury that sidelined her for a significant period. However, the determined swimmer made a remarkable comeback earlier this year, showcasing her resilience and unwavering spirit. Her perseverance paid off as she became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, earning a spot in the women's 100m backstroke event.

Record-Breaking Performance: During the National Swimming Championships in Hyderabad, Patel once again demonstrated her exceptional skills. On the second day of the event, she broke the national record in the women's 100m backstroke event, clocking an impressive time of 1:03.48. Her remarkable achievement garnered praise and recognition from the Sports Authority of India, highlighting her exceptional performance and contribution to the sport.

Future Goals: The National Swimming Championships have been approved as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics by World Aquatics, underlining the significance of this competition for Indian swimmers. With her recent accomplishments and strong form, Patel has positioned herself as a potential medal contender at both the Asian Games in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The qualifying period for the Paris Olympics will conclude on June 23, 2024, giving Patel ample time to further refine her skills and chase her dreams.

Training and Coaching: Patel's success would not have been possible without the guidance and support of her coaches. She trained under Kamlesh Nanavati at the Gujarat Vidyapeeth Swimming Centre and currently hones her skills at Dolphin Aquatics in Bengaluru, under the guidance of coach Nihar Ameen. Her coaches have played a crucial role in shaping her career and helping her reach new heights in the world of swimming.

Manna Patel's outstanding performance at the National Swimming Championships has once again brought her into the limelight as one of India's brightest swimming talents. With her record-breaking swims and unwavering determination, she continues to inspire young swimmers across the country. As she sets her sights on upcoming competitions, including the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics, the Indian swimming community eagerly awaits her future achievements and hopes for even greater success on the international stage.