Women participation in winter sports continues to grow in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg

Women across the country assembled for winter sports activities in Gulmarg indicates that sports is no more is a men-dominated field.

Female athletes over 11 states of the country are camping in beautiful Gulmarg and competing in various winter sports activities.

Just a decade ago, one could hardly see a female athlete in Gulmarg, be it sking or snowboarding, these sports were dominated by men.

But now scenario is changing at a quick pace as women are no more behind in the race, and are takeing up these tough games as their career and are also proving themselves.

Bhiwani is one such inpisiring story. She came to Gulmarg just four years ago and today, she has 2 golds and 3 bronze medals at international and national level tournament in cross country skiing.

She is among the top skiers in the country. She says when she started, there was hardly any women participation in winter sports but now the numbers have gone up tremendously.

"Obviously things have changed. I have been coming here for many years and when we started we hardly used to see any girls. There used to be more men compared to women, but over the years we can see more women participating. There are a lot of competitions coming up for female athletes. The participants are from all across the country. Things have been changing and it's good to see that we are getting support.

"Earlier we couldn't see women standing up and participating. I believe we need more support from the government, the government has taken many initiatives to support women especially for winter sports and given the condition I am sure we will have many women participating in the coming winter olympics.The only motive is to show youngsters my journey. If someone tomorrow says that I want to be like Bhavani, that would be the biggest achievement for me." Bhavani Rachana, who is a skier, said.

It's not just Bhavani, many Kashmiri and girls from other states who have proved themselves in sports are becoming an inspiration for many young female athletes in country and Kashmir.

A local female athlete from Kashmir won the snowshoe race held in Gulmarg recently. She plans to represent India at the Olympics.

Sara, a Kashmiri Athlete said, "I am extremely happy that I got first prize for Jammu and Kashmir. I was competing with athletes across the country. It's a great opportunity and girls should use these opportunities. There are special sports events for girls and it's a great thing. I want to represent India in the Olympics and will be preparing for that."

Another athlete said Monica said, "I'm very happy to see so many girls around. Parents are supportive as well. If I get a chance I want to represent India at international level.

Government too is now focusing on the woman's who opt sports as career and are proving best, Gulmarg has become epicentre of winter sports activities and not only sports ministry and Jammu & Kashmir government but Prime Minster himslef is showing interest in pushing sports and women sportspersons in sports. Plans are to get more and more female participation in various winter adventure sports.

"Women are the backbone of the nation, we had a major emphasis on women participation. All the women who are here, we are providing them the best support and we are sure in future we will have more and more women joining us for the winter adventure sports. We recently had a young athlete who won a wushu championship for the country. The women are fighting all odds and proving themselves it's greate pride," said Zeeshan Khan, Assistant Director Tourism.

They way women are opting for sports as a career and then proving themselves best at national and international platforms the day is not far when India will produce many women Olympians and Asian Games winners. What is required is special attention and platform.