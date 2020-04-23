Wrestling star John Cena turns 43, Twitterati extends birthday greetings

Legendary WWE star John Cena turned 43 on Thursday and countless fans took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the wrestling star.

On the occassion of John Cena's birthday, fans took to Twitter and left no stone unturned to express their love for him. Infact, #JohnCena was trending on the micro blogging site on Thursday.

While some fans have shared heartfelt wishes for the WWE star, the others have uploaded pictures of him from the wrestling court.

Sharing a picture of Cena, a Twitter user wrote, "Happy birthday champ @JohnCena. God bless you #JohnCena.Always Never give up."

Happy birthday champ @JohnCena

God bless you#JohnCena Always Never give up pic.twitter.com/2I7froD48s — HBD john cena(@Im_HimuRohatgi) April 22, 2020

Another user shared some of the records of Cena and wrote, "2x Royal Rumble Winner, 5x United States Champion, 4x World Tag Team Champion, 1x MITB Winner, 5x WrestleMania Main Events, 16x World Champion, Goat OF WWE @JohnCena #HappyBirthdayJohnCena #JohnCena."

2x Royal Rumble Winner

5x United States Champion

4x World Tag Team Champion

1x MITB Winner

5x WrestleMania Main Events

16x World Champion OF WWE @JohnCena #HappyBirthdayJohnCena #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/2LFJF0WRbf — (@VIRATs_SPideR) April 22, 2020

A Twitter user named Janny Kai desribed John Cena as 'a man with a golden heart' and said that she has been a fan of the WWE wrestler since childhood.

"Happy Birthday @JohnCena.Man with a golden heart. I'm your fan since childhood and will always be your fan.Hustle, Loyalty, Respect & Never Give Up.#HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayJohnCena #JohnCena #WWE," she said.

Happy Birthday @JohnCena Man with a golden heart I'm your fan since childhood and will always be your fan

Hustle, Loyalty, Respect & Never Give Up #HappyBirthday#HappyBirthdayJohnCena #JohnCena #WWE pic.twitter.com/HZO17gPzWC — Jenny Kai (@Jennykai1) April 22, 2020

"#JohnCena Happy birthday to one of the greatest WWE superstar The champ @JohnCena and thank u for making our childhood memorable," another user tweeted.

John Cena made his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) main roster debut in July 2002 whe he challenged his American compatriot Kurt Angle for a match, only to suffer a defeat.

Popularly known as 'The Face of WWE', John Cena made his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania XX when he clinched victory against Big Show at the United States Championship in 2004.

During his wrestling career, John Cena had claimed a record 16 WWE World Championships title to equal the record of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He is also a five-time United States Champion, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion.

Besides this, the American WWE star--who was also regarded as 'The Champ'---also won the Royal Rumble twice in the year 2008 and 2013.

He also tried his hand in acting, making his debut with a movie The Marine in 2006. He went on to feature in movies like 12 Rounds, Legendary, The Reunion before making a big break in 2015 with supporting roles in Trainwreck, Daddy's Home.