WWE Money in the Bank 2020, Results: Otis, Asuka emerge winners

While most of the sporting activities around the world continue to remain at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the Money in the Bank became the second major event of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to take place without spectators at Stamford, Connecticut in Florida on Sunday.

This time around, the WWE decided to go a little creative with the titular matches as the participants need to traversed the halls, offices, and boardrooms of WWE Headquarters in order to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase located at the roof of the multi-story building.

Instead of usually climbing a ladder inside a standard ring in the main event, the men's and women's wretlers were required to start the fight at the bottom of the WWE's corporate headquarters building and make their way to the top.

Japanese professional wrestler Asuka clinched the women's briefcase, while America's Otis Dozovic surprised everyone by winning the men's briefcase.

Otis' victory came as a shock as his opponent AJ Styles climbed the ladder and fumbled the briefcase at the last moment, only to see it caught by Otis and emerge victorious.

Asuka, on the other hand, beat out Lacey Evans, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke and Carmella in a unique spin on the Money in the Bank ladder match to win the briefcase.

Besides this, four other WWE matches also took place on Sunday.

While British wrestker Drew McIntyre successfully defended his first WWE Championship title after defeating America's Seth Rollins, Bayley retained his SmackDown Women's Championship title by beating Tamina via pinfall.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman of America retained his Universal Championship title after beating fellow countryman Bray Wyatt.

The New Day also defeated Lucha House Party via pinfall, Miz & Morrison as well as The Forgotten Sons to retain the tag titles.

Take a look at all the results:

Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

Bayley defeated Tamina (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)

The New Day defeated Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)