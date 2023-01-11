WWE SOLD to Saudi Arabia by Vince McMahon? Stephanie McMahon resigns, says reports - READ MORE HERE

WWE is one of the most followed sporting events in the world. It has a massive following in India as well. The fans of The Rock, Stong Cold Steve Austing, The Undertaker still exist in the country. A big news is coming related to WWE's ownership. As per reports, WWE will now be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. These reports started to pour in immediately after Stephanie McMahon resigned as Co-CEO of the company. Some reports stated that her father Vince McMahon will be returning as the Chairman of the WWE Board.

Also Read | WWE CEO Vince McMohan paid Rs 23 crore to female employee to hide sexual relationship, says report

As per WWE journalist Steven Muehlhausen, the company will now go back to bring private. "Sources: #WWE has been sold to

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people," write Steven on Twitter.

“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation,” read the note shared by her.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have helped lead what I consider to be the greatest company in the world and I am confident WWE is in a perfect position to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” said Stephanie in a press release put out by WWE.

Stephanie's husband and WWE wrestler Triple H will be continuing his role as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Nick Khan will now continue to lead World Wrestling Entertainment as the organization’s sole CEO.

The reports of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia is still not confirmed but the changes happening in WWE board. It would be interesting to see if WWE goes through big changes if and when Saudi Arabia takes over the company.