WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Live Streaming details in India: Night 1 match card, TV channels, date and time

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Live Streaming: WWE's grandest pay-per-view event WrestleMania is here and the 37th edition promises to be another memorable affair. The two-day event, which is divided in Night 1 and 2, will feature some of the biggest matches, including a Triple-Threat battle for the Universal Championship featuring Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

As per media reports, the event also marks the return of live audience in the arena since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Here is all you need to know about WrestleMania 37 Night 1:

When is WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 scheduled to be held?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 is scheduled to take place on April 11-12, 2021. The pay-per-view event is divided into two days.

Where is WrestleMania 37, 2021 being held?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 is being held at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Florida.

What time does WrestleMania 37, 2021 start?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 will start at 04:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WrestleMania 37, 2021 LIVE?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 will broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I live stream WrestleMania 37, 2021?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 live stream links will be available on the WWE app and website. You can also live stream the same on Jio TV, Airtel TV, and Sony LIV.

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 NIGHT 1 MATCH CARD:

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair.

RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina.