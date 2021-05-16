WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Live streaming details in India, Match card, TV channels, timings 

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Live streaming details in India: After an action packed WrestleMania 37 just a month ago, WWE is ready to present the fans with another enthralling pay-per-view event WrestleMania Backlash. The event will feature, industry's biggest superstar take on their opponent, promising it to be another entertainer for the fans, watching it live at the WWE ThunderDome or at home.

There are also reports of few wrestlers making a comeback in the showbiz. Meanwhile, we will also get to see if Drew McIntyre can claim his WWE title back from current champion Bobby Lashley, who had earlier promised the former WWE Heavyweight Champion Batista to take a shot at his title on his return, if he decides to.

Apart from Lashley it will also be interesting to see if the new Women SmackDown Champion Bianca Belair can maintain her dominance against challenger Bayley, and fan favourite Charlotte Flair regaining her title.

Here are all the details from WWE WrestleMania Backlash:

Where is WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 being held?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place in Tampa, Florida.

When is the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 taking place?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 17 morning in India.

What time does the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 start?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 will start at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 LIVE?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 will telecase LIVE on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in English and Hindi commentary.

How do I live stream the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021?

The live streaming of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 will be available on the official website of WWE and SonyLIV app and website.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 match card:

WWE Championship Triple Threat Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman

WWE Universal Championship match - Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match - Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match - Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match - Dolph Ziggler (c) and Robert Roode vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Lumberjack match- The Miz vs Damian Priest