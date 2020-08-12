Paris marathon 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Paris: Paris marathon 2020 has now been added to the list of sporting events that have been cancelled this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"After having tried everything to maintain the event, we, alongside the Ville de Paris, feel obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris," organisers said in an official statement on Wednesday (August 12, 2020).

They added, "Faced with the difficulty that many runners, especially those coming from abroad, had in making themselves available for November 15, it was decided that it would be better and simpler for those concerned if we organised the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris in 2021."

"Those who were signed up for this year’s edition are, if they wish, already signed up for the 2021 edition. If not, they will benefit from a voucher, the value of which being equal to however much was spent on the bib and extra options or reimbursement after a period of 18 months," read the official statement.

According to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, France has so far reported more than 2.41 lakh coronavirus confirmed infections and around 30,000 deaths.

It has been one of the worst COVID-19-hit countries across the world.

