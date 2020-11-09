11 years ago, Mallika Sherawat said this about Kamala Harris. The tweet is now viral

New Delhi: In 2009, actress Mallika Sherawat hung out with the US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and made a prediction. The tweet by Mallika has now been dug out by Twitter and netizens are calling her a "time traveler".

Mallika wrote in June 2009, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" She had also posted a picture with Kamala Harris on her Facebook account.

At that time, Kamala Harris was the Attorney General of San Francisco. Mallika said that her role in the 2011 film 'Politics of Love' was "inspired" by Kamala Harris.

Mallika's posts have now gone crazy viral on social media. Take a look:

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

with Kamala Harris, attornry general of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love... Posted by Mallika Sherawat on Saturday, July 31, 2010

56-year-old Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, has Tamil origin from her mother's side. She will be the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America. Meanwhile, Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump.