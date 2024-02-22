'12th Fail' Sensation Vikrant Massey Gets CANDID About His Favourite Show - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey received tremendous love from the masses for his performance in '12th Fail'. Recently during an interview, when Vikrant was asked, What is the last good thing you saw apart from '12th film', the actor said, "I saw TVF’s Aspirants season 2. I really liked the show. Because it came two days before the 12th Fail and since the promotions of my film were on the go, I was so busy with promotions, I finished the show two days before. I must say, It's a good show. I mean there are very few content that talks about USPE and I loved Aspirants."

The story of '12th Fail' dwells in the life of UPSE students and broadly covers the different nuances. Interestingly, TVF's Aspirants also speaks about the life of UPSE aspirants. Notably, USPE had never been talked about on such a large canvas before, until TVF Aspirants brought it to the forefront with the show. It's after the release of TVF's Aspirants, that the conversation of UPSE came into being.

TVF Aspirants garnered immense love from the masses. Notably, Aspirants is at 111 position in IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows. This indeed speaks volumes of the show's popularity on the global level. With such kinds of shows, TVF has a strong hold on the international content arena. TVF's Aspirants has two seasons of its own and later had two spin-offs with 'SK Sir Ki Class' and 'Sandeep Bhaiya'. Aspirants in itself has become a huge property that is getting love from all quarters which in return is helping TVF in building parallel narratives.

It's indeed worth remarking that, TVF has made its power in the world content arena. It has got 7 shows in IMDb's global top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. TVF slowly but most definitely became the most important part of changing this consumption pattern.