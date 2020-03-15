19 years and counting: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story will make you go aww

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his last release 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', shared an adorable post for his author-filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap as the couple completed 19 years of togetherness. With a collage of pictures of Tahira on his Instagram, Ayushmann revealed the time when he first time confessed his feelings for her.

"It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 am, I'd confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. 'Inside Out' was the song. It's been 19 years with this goofball. Umm," Ayushmann wrote, adding a heart emoticon.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts. They married in 2008 and are parents to Virajveer and Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann, last seen in the aforementioned 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', has 'Gulabo Sitabo' in the pipeline with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He is the star of films such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Article 15', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Andhadhun', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala'.