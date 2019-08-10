25 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun': Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit dance to 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' in viral video

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, director Sooraj Barjatya and the other members associated with 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' attended a special event in Mumbai on Friday to mark 25 years of the film's release. A screening of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' was hosted to celebrate the milestone and guess what made the day even more memorable.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Salman aka Prem and Madhuri, who played Nisha, can be seen dancing to their hit song 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' from the film and they totally stole the spotlight.

Prem and Nisha shook a leg on stage to loud cheers from the audience as their co-stars watched them dance. The video has been shared by one of Salman's fan clubs. Take a look:

Both Salman and Madhuri shared glimpses from the event on their respective Instagram accounts.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' released in 1994 and 25 years later, it is still one of the most-iconic films. Along with several awards, it also won a National Award or Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Apart from the aforementioned 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai', songs like 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana', 'Joote Dedo Paise Lelo' and 'Dhiktana Dhiktana' rule the playlists on special occasions and are very popular.