5 Videos Of Disha Patani Which Prove She Is The Hottest Action Queen

Disha Patani is often seen sharing her workout videos and pictures with her fans. Sh is known to perform killer action stunts and often teases her fans with her daring workout videos. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
5 Videos Of Disha Patani Which Prove She Is The Hottest Action Queen Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Disha Patani unquestionably stands out as one of the most captivating actresses in the industry today. With her powerful performances, chart-topping dance numbers, and irresistible hotness, Disha has undoubtedly won the hearts of fans and audiences alike.

But there's more to this talented actress, her remarkable kickboxing and action skills are a hit amongst fans! As the leading lady, Disha is all set for the highly-anticipated release of 'Yodha,' a film that has fans eagerly awaiting her debut in an action-packed role. Let us delve into five compelling videos that showcase why Disha Patani is the ultimate choice for action-packed films.

Jiu-Jitsu At Its Best!

Disha Patani took to her instagram, to share a video of herself where she is seen doing the intense preparation of Jiu- jitsu. 

Kicking It!

Another training video of Disha shared on her social media, showcases her kickboxing! With her powerful avatar and intense look, she has proved that she is just tailor-made for the action roles!

Hottest Action Avatar

Recently, Disha Patani shared a video of herself on social media, where she is seen taking on challenging actions and stunts as she gets trained!

Gymnastics Queen!

Disha Patani's video of herself in this gymnast avatar, shows her rugged avatar, received a lot of appreciation from fans!

Boxing Gloves On!

Disha Patani's video of her boxing, stands as testimony to how she is truly a killer choice for action films!

On the work front, her line of upcoming projects is an exciting one! With 'Yodha' releasing on 8th of December, the actress will also be seen in 'Kaguva' and 'Kalki- 2898 AD!'

