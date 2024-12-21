6 Years Of KGF: Chapter 1: Yash Reveals The Story Behind Iconic 'Mother Scene'

New Delhi: Pan-India star Yash, who captured hearts with the cinematic phenomenon KGF, marks six years today since the Indian audience was first introduced to the character of Rocky. Yash’s portrayal of Rocky left a lasting impact, not only as a symbol of rebellion and strength but also as a deeply emotional character that resonated with audiences nationwide.

As the film celebrates its 6th anniversary, one standout moment is the heart-wrenching scene where Rocky helps a distressed mother and delivers the profound line, ''The greatest warrior is a mother''. This emotionally charged scene became an iconic reflection of Rocky's core motivation, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yash revealed that the emotional scene wasn’t in the original script. Initially showing Rocky helping an elderly woman, it was reimagined by executive producer Rama Rao to reflect Rocky’s deep connection with his mother, a key part of his journey.

When asked by the interviewrs, ''If there is a creative discussion, so Steven Spielberg famously said that his problem wasn’t nobody said no to them! Can you make a conversation between equals?''

Yash said, “I think I give that space for even the last assistant director he’ll be coming and telling me the previous take was good, boss. I always do that because you give that kind of space is when there are so many instances where people come and give us great ideas, even in KGF, me and Prashant were sitting and watching the edit and we were working on it and the mothers in the famous scene was not with the mother. It was with some old lady crossing the road. I just take out my gun and it was supposed to be the gun scene right. So my EP Mr Ramrao was watching, and he just came and said whole Cinema is about mother. Why can’t mother be there in that scene? Just sitting in both of us looked at each other. It was a Damn good idea! Then I said what to do, to which Prashant said don’t worry we will reshoot this scene then we brought one lady with a small kid.''

He further added, ''Then he thinks of his mother and then I go out and talk to her and tell her then you know while discussing we had to come up with some line, then the line came well, so it’s like you don’t know. You never know we have done that script work for 4-5 years. I don’t know how many years from 2014, we were working, but we didn’t realise it’s some the person who is taking care of production came and told us something you have to take it if it is good. I think that should be the mindset and atmosphere. Otherwise nobody knows everything. It’s a collaborative thing. Cinema is absolutely collaborative, Director, all of them should come together, and that’s when the magic happens!''

As fans and cinephiles celebrate six years of Yash’s rise as a pan-India superstar, this story highlights the impactful storytelling and heartfelt performances that turned KGF into a cinematic milestone.

Meanwhile on the work front, Yash will next be seen in 'Toxic', 'Ramayana' and 'KGF 3.'