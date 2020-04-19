-7 degrees C piercing through bones, storm adding to torture: How Tiger Shroff shot ‘Baaghi 3’ climax scene

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff loves doing action sequences and this is no surprise to us. He gets into the skin of the character every time he takes up a shot. His dedication towards his work reflects on screens and on Saturday, he gave us a glimpse of how difficult it was to shoot the climax scene of his last-released film ‘Baaghi 3’, but despite the hardships, Tiger did it and managed to impress the audiences yet another time.

The video shared a shirtless Tiger standing in the open with big guns in his hands. He performs the scene as the storm blows.

With the clip, the actor explained to the people what went through the entire shot. He wrote: “-7 degrees celsius piercing through my bones, storm fans adding to that torture, trying to hear my director Ahmed Khan’s instructions, barely managing to stand my ground thanks to those heavy guns I’m holding and no thanks to the wind speed. And not really dressed appropriately. Just another day in the life on the sets of ‘Baaghi 3’ BTS.”

Here’s the video we are talking about:

‘Baaghi 3’ was the third film in the hit ‘Baaghi’ franchise. The first and the third film starred Shraddha opposite Tiger while the second part had Disha Patani.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Baaghi 3’ released on March 6. The film’s business was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.